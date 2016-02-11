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Rob Lambert
roblambertjr
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man holding gray steel frame
Welder smoke sparks
A map marker
Grass Valley, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
work
fire
light
working
smoke
metal
magic
tools
mask
flame
welding
spark
flames
tool
sparks
welder
torch
fire flame
weld
Public domain images
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