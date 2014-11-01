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Karim Boubker
karimboubker
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man holding electric guitar
Garage band bass guitarist
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Published on
November 1, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
music
concert
guitar
brown
artist
performance
band
musician
practice
bass guitar
guitarist
bass
gritty
perform
bass player
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