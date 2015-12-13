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man driving a car wearing wrist watch
Hand on steering wheel
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car wallpaper
technology
travel
city
fashion
night
light
male
vehicle
driving
style
bokeh
dawn
transport
driver
dusk
drive
steering wheel
escape
car
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