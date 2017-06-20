This was the result of a long and dreadful hike. After work we jumped into our car and raced to the mountain to beat the sun from receding behind the horizon. When we arrived to the trailhead we were stunned by the wall of fog that blocked the view of the mountain we were ascending. After 5 miles and a several thousand feet of elevation gain through thick fog we summited the peak. For a brief moment the fog cleared and gave us this view of the sunset. A view and a hike I will never forget. One of those moments that felt like it was waiting for you to experience.