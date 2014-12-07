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Maria Molinero
mariamolinero
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macro shot photo of scale
Old scales at a store
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 7, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
spring
garden
women
grey
shop
store
blur
scale
numbers
lemons
fresh
seeds
produce
weights
butcher
round
deli
dial
fruit stand
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