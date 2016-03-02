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Matija Sundalic
matija_810
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macro shot photo of black electric guitar
Black and gold guitar
A map marker
Zagreb, Croatia
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-M1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
music
grey
gold
guitar
reflection
close up
electric guitar
string
black guitar
gloss
gibson
gibson guitar
croatia
zagreb
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