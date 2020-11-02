Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Copernico
@copernicowork
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Copernico Isola for S32, Via Filippo Sassetti, Milan, Metropolitan City of Milan, Italy
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
copernico isola for s32
via filippo sassetti
milan
metropolitan city of milan
Italy Pictures & Images
meeting room
work
smart working
office
rooftop
chair
furniture
indoors
room
restaurant
cafeteria
conference room
table
building
tabletop
Creative Commons images
Related collections
CESA
538 photos
· Curated by Social Design & Web Group
cesa
energy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Golden
125 photos
· Curated by Creative Team
golden
building
architecture
Office
33 photos
· Curated by Kristof Brumund
office
room
indoor