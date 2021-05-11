Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Godwin Bephin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hampi, Karnataka, India
Published
on
May 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hampi
karnataka
india
temple
temples of india
Travel Images
architecture
building
shrine
worship
ruins
pillar
column
Public domain images
Related collections
Ruins
16 photos
· Curated by fujiwara shinya
ruin
building
architecture
temple
8 photos
· Curated by fujiwara shinya
temple
building
architecture
ancient
25 photos
· Curated by Desmond Lake
ancient
ruin
building