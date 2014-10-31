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low light photography of black and white stair
Stairs in the dark
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 31, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
black
night
grey
stairs
steps
fence
moody
staircase
darkness
step
rail
focused
stair
repetition
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