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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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low angle photography of Statue of Liberty, New York
In awe
A map marker
Liberty Island, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX 645Z
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
green
new york
grey
peace
statue of liberty
culture
tourism
statue
nyc
old
sculpture
perspective
figure
monument
landmark
detail
bronze
historic
cooper
Historical images
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