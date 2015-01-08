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Jason Ortego
jasonortego
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low-angle photography of green leaf trees at daytime
Impressive bamboo canopy
A map marker
Kyoto, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
sun
road
natural
light
trees
leaves
sunlight
bamboo
beautiful background
bing wallpaper
vibrant
looking up
pretty wallpaper
canopy
trunk
tree tunnel
japan
kyoto
HD Wallpapers
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