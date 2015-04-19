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Morgan McBride
mmm91492
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low-angle photography of gray tree during daytime
Majestic tree bark
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 19, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
trees
grey
macro
branch
branches
bark
depth of field
dry
tall
crust
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