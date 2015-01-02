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Aiden Marples
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low-angle photography of beige and black concrete building under clear blue sky
Corner of building
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 2, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
blue
architecture
clouds
cloud
grey
window
stone
windows
light blue
block
corner
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