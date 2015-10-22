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Yolanda Suen
iyolanda
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low angle photo of tree beside pagoda temple
Asian house and tree
A map marker
北京, Beijing, China
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 22, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
sunset
black
architecture
china
temple
culture
sunlight
chinese
asian
asia
religion
structure
ancient
rooftop
traditional
exterior
oriental
beijing
Public domain images
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