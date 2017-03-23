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Toa Heftiba
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low angle photo of high-rise building
The Shard
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
london
grey
glass
urban
street photography
windows
skyscrapers
the shard
city
office building
united kingdom
town
tower
high rise
steeple
spire
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