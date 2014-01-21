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low-angle photo of 2-bulb lamp with snow falling during nighttime
Lamppost In Nightsky
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 21, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
city
dark
night
light
street
grey
holiday
lamp
lights
snowflake
lantern
cold
holidays
raining
festive
snowy
street lights
streetlight
lampost
PNG images
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