After heading out for a stroll along the prom in St. Raphael, France, at golden hour hoping to get some nice shots of sunsets over this lovely seaside town. You all know those dreamy shots we’re all after. Anyway, I came across this merry go ‘round, and thankfully I had my newly purchased, but trusty gorilla pod with me to act as a tripod. The perfection of the lines of light are amazingly smooth, I couldn’t believe how well this turned out. I’ll be heading back out to get some video footage without a doubt.