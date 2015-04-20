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Brandon Morgan
littleppl85
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lightning strike during blue sky
Lightning Ground Storm
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Published on
April 20, 2015 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
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storm
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backgrounds
spirituality
thunder
cloudy
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