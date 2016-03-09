Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jeremy Bishop
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
lightning near body of water and rock formation
Purple Lightning Dee Why
A map marker
Dee Why, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 9, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
dark
grey
purple
sand
storm
electricity
lightning
island
thunderstorm
moody
coast
thunder
shoreline
coastline
lightning bolt
lightning strike
nightscape
australia
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20