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Paul Esch-Laurent
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lighthouse on body of water
Sunset on Lake Superior
A map marker
McLain State Park, Houghton, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 3, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sea
blue
sunrise
night
stars
lake
lighthouse
michigan
twilight
lake superior
united states
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