Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Daniel Robert Dinu
gigxels
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
lighted stage full of people
Smoke and light beams
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 7, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
light
grey
smoke
crowd
rock
fog
festival
silhouette
audience
lights
performance
rave
fans
light rays
music concert
silhouettes
consert
lazers
fog machine
High resolution images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20