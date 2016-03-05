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Zara Walker
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Latticework of support beams in a ceiling
Ceiling latticework
A map marker
Kings Cross, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 400D DIGITAL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
abstract
space
building
architecture
london
pattern
light
grey
support
shadow
roof
explore
geometry
triangle
britain
architectural
row
london architecture
archi
Royalty-free images
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