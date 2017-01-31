One of my most liked photos - on my way home from a day hiking in Mont Tremblant. It was a very particular day of October. Snow had fallen the day before, making for some peculiar landscapes mixing the orange tones of the fall with the white purity of winter. This was a particular day for personal reasons too. But of that weird meteorological and sentimental setting was born a magnificent pictures that is one of my best work (I’ve been told). Now giving it to the world.