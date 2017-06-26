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ian dooley
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landscape photography of green trees
sunrise
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunrise
trees
grey
fog
mountians
plant
light
weather
sunlight
outdoors
vegetation
flare
fir
abies
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