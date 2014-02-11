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Petter Rudwall
petterrudwall
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landscape photo of factory
Industrial factory
A map marker
Stockholm, Sweden
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 11, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
sunset
house
sunrise
sun
snow
light
cloud
urban
environment
industry
village
beige
skyscraper
town
roof
afternoon
environmental
civilization
Public domain images
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