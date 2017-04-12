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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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lake with trees on sides
Natick Waterfall
A map marker
Natick, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
autumn
fall
waterfall
trees
river
reflection
rocks
colors
stream
forest
land
plant
grass
scenery
lake
outdoors
united states
woodland
vegetation
Non-copyrighted images
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