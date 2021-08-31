Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ian Harber
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
elegant
antique
old
mirror
home decor
furniture
curtain
room
indoors
Creative Commons images
Related collections
views
303 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
view
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
enchanting lands
47 photos
· Curated by Jen Palmer
land
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sorrow and Strength
62 photos
· Curated by Caron Ryalls
sorrow
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers