Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Ho
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Film
Share
Info
California, USA
Published
on
June 12, 2021
NORITSU KOKI, EZ Controller
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A pale yellow on pale blue
Related tags
California Pictures
usa
film photography
building
patrick ho
apartment
old
fire escape
ladder
blue sky
sunny
balcony
staircase
banister
handrail
town
HD City Wallpapers
urban
high rise
Free pictures
Related collections
Photos for Lifestyle Bloggers
250 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photo
lifestyle
plant
Overseen
227 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
overseen
Food Images & Pictures
table
Create
45 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
create
craft
HD Art Wallpapers