Go to Levi Meir Clancy's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and yellow concrete pyramid
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Shekhan, Iraq
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Ezidi shrine near Shekhan.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

shekhan
iraq
shrine
yezidi
yazidi
ezidi
yezidis
yazidis
monument
building
architecture
dome
crypt
archaeology
column
pillar
Free stock photos

Related collections

Church Culture
501 photos · Curated by Pro Church Media
church
hand
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking