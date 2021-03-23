Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
jules a.
@julesea
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Baguio City, Benguet, Philippines
Published on
March 23, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
baguio city
benguet
philippines
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
dried pine needles
pine needles
dried grass
Grass Backgrounds
natural
path
Best Stone Pictures & Images
pavement
Brown Backgrounds
Nature Images
ground
soil
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Floral Beauty
326 photos
· Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Urban / Architecture
269 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
architecture
urban
building
Hot Air Balloons
59 photos
· Curated by Ethan Hunter
hot air balloon
Balloon Images
ball