Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Macro.jr
@macrojr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
重庆市, 重庆市, 中国
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
重庆市
中国
outdoors
building
housing
pottery
jar
vase
plant
potted plant
rural
countryside
Nature Images
shelter
HD Grey Wallpapers
vegetation
House Images
cottage
architecture
planter
Free stock photos
Related collections
The View from In Here
447 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
view
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Drone Pictures
2,272 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Pastel Tones
87 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images