Sometimes, waking up is better than pushing that snooze button! [Sunrise from Masuria Hill in Jodhpur. Masuria Hill is located amidst the Jodhpur main city. Atop the hill is located a garden, one of the finest gardens in Jodhpur. It offers an amazing panoramic view of the city. Blue houses (Jodhpur is also called 'The Blue City') amidst the golden desert color the cityscape.]