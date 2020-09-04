Go to Albert Hyseni's profile
@alberthyseni
Download free
brown metal crane under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on samsung, SM-N960F
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

mining
coal mining
machine
truck
mine
coal
soil
ground
vehicle
transportation
boat
road
construction crane
Free stock photos

Related collections

weather & sky
177 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
weather
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Automobiles
45 photos · Curated by Jochen Gererstorfer
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking