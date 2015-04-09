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Jeremy Ricketts
jeremydgreat
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islet rock during daytime
Sunlight on icebergs
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSC-RX100M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
clouds
snow
light
grey
ice
reflection
iceberg
cold
cloudy
frozen
wild nature
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