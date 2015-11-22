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Sergei A
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inside the jungle during golden hour
Forest path at sunset
A map marker
Rattlesnake Lake, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
green
sunrise
light
trees
leaves
leaf
soil
hill
outdoors
roots
lines
trail
woodland
son
land
plant
united states
flora
4K images
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