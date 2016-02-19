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Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
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iMac Aluminum
Apple computer monitors desk
A map marker
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
technology
tech
work
mac
white
design
grey
window
electronic
workspace
designer
computers
display
potted plant
flat
imac
houseplant
screens
pot plant
PNG images
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