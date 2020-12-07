Go to Visual Stories || Micheile's profile
@micheile
Download free
person holding brown wooden board
person holding brown wooden board
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Christmas stars made from paper bags.

Related collections

Recycled paper
22 photos · Curated by Giulia Cappiardi
Paper Backgrounds
plant
Brown Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking