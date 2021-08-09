Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vardhan Halwai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vadodara, Gujarat, India
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vadodara
gujarat
india
ambamata
hindu god
festival
crowd
dance pose
leisure activities
architecture
building
temple
shrine
worship
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Lego
70 photos
· Curated by Paul C
lego
Toys Pictures
HD Kids Wallpapers
Collection #2: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
In Motion
687 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor