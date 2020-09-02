Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aaron Santelices
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Punakha District, Bhutan
Published
on
September 2, 2020
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
punakha district
bhutan
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
weather
fog
outdoors
mist
building
architecture
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
shrine
temple
worship
Smoke Backgrounds
housing
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Textures
313 photos
· Curated by Dessa Bailey
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
croatia
People in real life
381 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
hand
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog