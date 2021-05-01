Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Cole Freeman
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Light Backgrounds
Flower Backgrounds
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
string lights
plant
Flower Images
blossom
acanthaceae
veins
Leaf Backgrounds
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
blueberry
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #188: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
night
universe
Space Images & Pictures
Mastering Monochrome
491 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
monochrome
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Collection #70: Chris Guillebeau
10 photos
· Curated by Chris Guillebeau
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
building