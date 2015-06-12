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Fancy Crave
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house near trees and body of water
Small house in trees
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
house
green
trees
lake
rock
rocks
asian
asia
cabin
pond
lake house
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