Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lukasz Grudzien
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
SONY, DSC-HX90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
monkey,shimpanzee,monkey face,monkeys
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
wildlife
ape
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Monkey Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Minimal Collection
65 photos
· Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #43: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
street
outdoor
Expressive Expanses
332 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures