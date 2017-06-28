Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Simon Mumenthaler
mumenthalers
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
highball glasses on brown wooden table
Hogwarts Great Hall
A map marker
The Hall, Christ Church, Oxford, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
interior
table
dinner
harry potter
glasses
lamp
gathering
dish
lamps
place setting
dining hall
united kingdom
oxford
potter
harry
christ church
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20