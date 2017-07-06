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Simon Abrams
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high-rise buildings during nighttime
Lower Manhattan
A map marker
Brooklyn Heights, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
night
light
river
new york city
buildings
cityscape
skyline
skyscraper
glow
nightlife
long exposure
light trails
new york
urban
office building
town
united states
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