Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
rosario janza
@janza
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cafayate, Salta, Argentina
Published
on
May 29, 2019
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
cafayate
salta
argentina
hand up
Light Backgrounds
hand
HD Grey Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
shadow
weather
mothernature
day
sunrise
twilight
sunlight
shine
flare
human
People Images & Pictures
finger
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Direction
17 photos
· Curated by Chantal Rivers
direction
hand
human
Push the Light
37 photos
· Curated by michael davis
Light Backgrounds
flare
sunlight
Reach out
98 photos
· Curated by Marla Schulte
hand
finger
human