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Axel Antas-Bergkvist
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grey scale photography of man standing fronting fog
Performing For The Crowd
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
people
dark
black
concert
microphone
fog
silhouette
singer
rapper
kanye west
gig
kanye
yeezy
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