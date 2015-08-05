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grey road surrounded by green trees overlooking mountain during daytime
Road curve in Yellowstone
A map marker
Yellowstone National Park
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 5, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
road
clouds
trees
journey
highway
hill
trip
winding road
roadtrip
barrier
pavement
curve
yellowstone national park
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