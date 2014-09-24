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Dustin Scarpitti
dusty_blanco
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green trees field under white sky
White sky behind dark forest
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 24, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
green
light
trees
grey
woods
greenery
tree trunk
sun light
tree silhouette
evergreen
forest trees
forest light
tall trees
conifers
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