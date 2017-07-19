Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Dane Deaner
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green string light wrap on brown tree
Christmas in July
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
blue
light
color
orange
red
colorful
yellow
palm tree
lights
colors
palm
bright
bulb
string lights
trunk
bulbs
string light
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20