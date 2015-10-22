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Ian Schneider
goian
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green pine trees during snow season
Snow trees on trail
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
outdoor
snow
trees
white
wood
grey
blue sky
winter wallpaper
ice
snow wallpaper
winter background
woods
outdoors
cold
pine tree
cold weather
frost
pine trees
Non-copyrighted images
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